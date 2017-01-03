Arriving at end of my coaching career, says Guardiola

January 3rd, 2017 Football, Sport 0 comments

Arriving at end of my coaching career, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is approaching the end of his coaching career and the process of bidding goodbye has already started.

The 45-year-old manager, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the start of the season, believes his current stint at City could be one of his last managerial assignments.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” Guardiola told NBC.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

Guardiola racked up three La Liga trophies and two Champions League wins in four years at Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich in 2013 where he claimed three consecutive Bundesliga crowns.

“I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure,” he added.

The Spaniard has struggled to make an instant impact at City, who are currently third in the table and trail leaders Chelsea by seven points in the Premier League.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close