Finding the centre of calm within

Women tend to plan things, think ahead and get things sorted sooner rather than later. It is not always the case but for those women who would like to be part of a group that seeks to find self-awareness so they may do more in life, there is an event right around the corner. And for those who are pregnant, there is an event that will help you when the time comes for your baby to enter the world.

The Garden of Eden in Nicosia will offer all women the chance to take a look at their inner self and take a leap forward into a new and improved self during an authentic women circle on Thursday.

During this session, under the name Temple Practices for Women, all those involved will get an insight into how to let themselves go and find their authentic side, be rid of their limiting thoughts and that nagging that makes us judge ourselves, feel worthy of love and the right to let go of relationships that drain your energy, and find ways to better connect with themselves and others.

The women in the circle come together in a safe and supportive environment, where they can slow down and just be. According to the event’s facebook page this process of slowing down is important because “in the loudness of silence we remember the universal language of the heart and we find empowerment in trusting our instincts and intuition. In that deep meeting with life we identify the points of resistance, painful belief systems and hold space for each other to be venerable and surrender deeper into the flow of life.”

The circle will provide the women within it some simple, yet powerful tools that can be used to help all involved remember the true qualities of feminine nature.

The circle is suitable for women of all ages and backgrounds.

For women in their second trimester of pregnancy and beyond, the eight-week pregnancy yoga course will be offered as of January 10, in Nicosia.

Run by Emma Michael, the yoga course will teach techniques and exercises that will assist expecting mothers during the pregnancy and labour. Some of these will be specific techniques to ease tensions from pregnancy, breathing techniques for contractions, labour and birth, movements and exercises to be used to ease pain and discomfort, techniques that can be used to assist the optimal foetal position of the baby for a natural birth and relaxation techniques.

The course uses Birthlight pregnancy yoga as its basis. Birthlight is an internationally acclaimed pregnancy and well woman yoga organisation that strives to enable women to give birth with minimal intervention.

Michael has been practicing yoga for over 18 years, and is also a qualified Birthlight Perinatal teacher. She has four Teacher Training qualifications, a diploma in Shiatsu and a degree in Psychology. She is passionate about educating women in techniques that empower autonomy and confidence in birth.

Authentic Women Circles

Meditation session. January 5. The Garden of Eden, Thiseos 7, Nicosia. 7pm-9pm. €10/5. Tel: 99-555835

Pregnancy Yoga Cyprus

Eight-week pregnancy yoga course. January 10 until February 28. Pregnancy Yoga Cyprus, Panayioti Kaspi 6, Nicosia. Tuesdays at 6.30pm-7.45pm. €140/100. Tel: 97-873494