Hiring freeze to be decided on this month, Georgiades says

The government plans to introduce a proposal for an indefinite hiring freeze in the public sector sometime in January, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told state radio CyBC.

According to Georgiades, the cabinet is expected to approve the proposal, which would allow exemptions only at the request of the cabinet and parliamentary approval, within the month.

A hiring freeze in the public sector was first introduced for 2013, later extended until end-2017.

“Parliament will have final say with regard to future hiring in the public sector, following a relevant cabinet decision,” Georgiades said.

“This is a government initiative. It is another way to keep the government payroll in check.”

Last month, parliament had rejected government proposals introducing sweeping reforms in the public sector on issues ranging from appraisal and mobility to pay increments, which were to be linked with real economic growth in a bid to keep the state payroll from bloating.

“The government will attempt to coordinate with parliament so that we can return with a new proposal before 2017 is out,” the finance minister said.

“The parliamentary parties rejected the government’s proposals without tabling their own, as they could have.”

With regard to the state-owned telecoms company (CyTA), slated for privatisation amid strong political opposition that forced Georgiades to withdraw a government bill last year, he said the government will also return to the issue with a new formula.