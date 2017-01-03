Let’s get physical

The month of March this year is a big one for marathons in Limassol. Namely the OPAP Limassol Marathon is on its marks to go, go, go on March 18-19.

The course of the marathon is of a low degree of difficulty, on a flat line, so if you start now you will be in shape to participate in it.

The start of the race is on the seafront of the Limassol city, Molos area (the promenade). The athletes involved will head west to the new port, pass by the streets Christodoulou Hadjipavlou and Spyrou Araouzou towards the roundabout at the old harbour. The path will then continue towards the Kioproulouzate, Xelal Bazaar and the Franklin Roosevelt Avenue.

But, as with most marathons, there will also be other racing events going on for those who want to take part in an athletic event but for a shorter distance. There is a half marathon, a ten-km energy race, a five-km city race, a five-km corporate race and a one km kids race.

For full information about each race and in order to register go to http://www.limassolmarathon.com/index.php.

OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO

Marathon, half marathon, and races. March 18-19. Molos area, Limassol. Different times. €300-free. Register on http://www.limassolmarathon.com/