Man dies in police shooting incident in northern England

A man has died after being shot by police during an operation in northern England, West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday, later confirming the incident was not terrorism-linked.

Police said the shooting occurred during a “pre-planned policing operation” near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield at about 1800 GMT on Monday.

“A police firearm was discharged and a man has died,” police said.

Five other people were arrested during the operation, three at the scene and two others when another vehicle was stopped by police in Bradford at about the same time.

There were no further details and the death has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission to investigate which is routine in any police shooting incident.

Fatal shootings involving police in Britain are rare, with four fatalities in 2016.

