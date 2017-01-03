A new generation of talent

The Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos has gave us lots of entertainment last year, and this year it shows no signs of slowing down.

First up in the music department is a performance of jazz and swing songs by a group of young university and school students on Thursday at 8pm.

The voices of Stefani Neofytou, Natalie Flouri and Kristin Michaelidou will be accompanied by the sounds of a double bass played by Spyros Socratous, a piano under the fingertips of Phoebe Jordanous and the beats of percussions by Nikos Tsagkaris.

With a programme of well-known jazz and swing songs, played and performed in their own individual way, the musicians will show us all the new talent that is currently emerging on the scene.

But in order to get to know this new talent a little better, let’s take a better look at the people behind the voices and the musical instruments.

All three singers are graduates of the Music Lyceum of Paphos. Neophytou is currently a sophomore student at the Music Department of the Ionian University, majoring in choral conducting, while Flouri is a freshman student at the same university, majoring in classical song. Michaelidou is a sophomore student at the Popular Music Performance Department of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Socratous and Jordanous are also graduates of the Music School of Paphos, and Tsangaris is currently a student at the school.

Socratous is mainly interested in jazz music and he is preparing for his studies in music, specialising in double bass. Over the last year he has attended seminars in America run by the internationally renowned American jazz double bassist Ron Carter and acclaimed jazz bassist Peter Brendler.

Jordanous has been playing the piano since he was 13. She is currently in her second year at the University of Cyprus studying Civil Engineering.

Tsangaris, the youngest in the group, began drum lessons from the age of three and also plays the piano.

Jazz and Swing

Live performance by a group of young university and school students. January 5. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €7. Tel: 70-002420