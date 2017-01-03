Three British men arrested, cannabis, cocaine and cash seized (Updated)

Three British men are due to appear in Paphos court Tuesday, after cannabis, cocaine, and cash was found in their possession.

“Members of the drug squad, after evaluating information received, attempted this morning (Monday) to stop a car in which two persons were traveling,” police said.

“As soon as the 35-year-old driver of the vehicle became aware of the presence of members of the drug squad, he attempted to escape by reversing, which resulted in his car hitting a police car and being immobilised.”

Police say both the driver of the car and the 47-year-old passenger were intercepted by drug squad officers who followed up with a search of the vehicle.

A total of nine bags containing around 280 grammes of herbal cannabis, along with a precision scale were discovered, leading to the arrest and detention of the men.

In a search of the 47-year-old’s residence, police found three little nylon bags containing a further three grammes of cannabis.

A search of the 35-year-old’s residence turned up €6,700 in cash which was discovered in what police described as a hiding place.

In further search carried out, in the presence of the 47-year-old, in a container situated in an open space in the Paphos area, police found 12 grammes of cocaine and 525 grammes of an, as yet, unidentified white powder.

Testimony against a third Briton, aged 52, was secured, leading to his residence also being searched, which resulted in his arrest following the discovery of a further 150 grammes of cannabis and a small amount of cocaine.

Paphos drug squad are continuing inquiries.