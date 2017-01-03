Two arrested following cocaine find

Police said they arrested two men on Tuesday in connection with a cocaine find at a hotel in the mountain village of Saittas and the subsequent beating of its manager.

“In a search carried out by members of the drug squad last Saturday, December 31, 2016 in a specific place within a hotel in Limassol district, 350 grammes of cocaine were discovered.”

Police said that as part of the investigation, a warrant had been issued for the arrest of a 31-year-old man, who was wanted by the authorities.

“Yesterday (Monday) a complaint was made to police by the 42-year-old manager of the hotel, that a 31-year-old man went to the hotel accompanied by two unknown persons who forced him to go with them to Limassol.”

According to the manager’s account, the 31-year-old and another man, aged 36, questioned him about the drugs, while the older man, under the threat of a handgun, beat various parts of his body.

“Judicial warrants were issued against the 36 and 31-year-olds and they were arrested at dawn today, to facilitate investigations concerning cases under investigation of conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanour, an attack causing actual bodily harm, illegal possession, transport and use of explosives, demanding money with threats in order to steal, interference in a police investigation, kidnapping, threat of use of force, and illegal possession and use of drugs.”

Reports say the 42-year-old was taken to the livestock area near Polemidia where he was threatened by the others who demanded the cocaine, or €35,000, which they valued it at, while one fired his gun in the air repeatedly to intimidate him, abandoning him at the scene after his ordeal.

The hotel manager, who was taken to Limassol general hospital for treatment of injuries to his head and face, was released after receiving first aid.