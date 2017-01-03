Water flow increasing, but levels still low

The flow of water into the reservoirs is still at 21per cent of their overall capacity, but is gradually increasing, acting director of the water development department Andreas Manoli said on Monday.

According to Manoli, over the last three days around 4.2mn cubic metres of water flowed into the island’s reservoirs.

“If this flow continues, in a few weeks we will be in a position to say that the (water) reservoirs have increased,” Manoli said.

He added however, that taking into consideration that the overall reservoir capacity is at 300mn cubic metres, the current flow, at 61,823mn cubic metres which translates to 21.3per cent, is still very low.

“The water level is still very low but we are at only the beginning of winter,” Manoli said. He added that water reservoirs will rise after the snow melts.

Commenting on the overflow of some of the reservoirs, he said, that Kalopanayiotis dam is a very small one and it overflows each year, even during droughts. Other reservoirs that are also small in size like those in Argaka and Pomos are also expected to overflow, he said.

“The bigger dams however, like those of Kouris, Asprokremmos, Lefkara and Kalavasos, to overflow, another good rainy season must come first, and last year there was a big drought,” Manoli said.

Meanwhile the met office said that only local showers, and some snow in the mountainous areas are expected until Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be 14C inland and the coastal areas and 3C in the mountains, while a slight increase is expected on Wednesday.

On Thursday storms are expected especially in the west and north areas for a day, the met office said, as the low-pressure system affecting Cyprus is moving eastward and weakens.