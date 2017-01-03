Weather and road conditions

Police Tuesday urged drivers to be particularly careful on the roads.

All roads leading to Troodos from Limassol district are closed to all vehicles as is the Prodromos to Troodos road.

The following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles or those fitted with snow chains:

Limassol district:

Saittas – Karvounas

Moniatis – Platres

Saittas – Pera Pedi – Mandria

Karvounas – Kyperounta

Morphou area:

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Prodromos – Pedoulas

The following roads have been classed as slippery by the police:

Morphou area:

Pedoulas – Kykkos

Prodromos – Lemithou

Kykkos – Campos

Kykkos – Milikouri

Drivers are advised to be especially careful, drive at low speeds, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and have the headlights of their vehicles on at all times.

On Tuesday periods of sunshine are expected to alternate with increased cloud, likely to give showers in the mountains and occasionally light snow.

The temperature will rise to 15 degrees centigrade inland, around 16 degrees on the coast and 2 degrees higher in the mountains, where local frost is expected to prevail.

On Tuesday night, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, initially giving isolated rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the west, isolated showers likely to occur later, in other areas.

The temperature will drop to 3 degrees inland, 6 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 8 degrees on the west and north coasts and minus 1 degree in the higher mountain areas. In mountainous and hilly areas, as well as in some lowland areas, frost is expected to form.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with possible isolated light showers.

On Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy and later intermittently cloudy, with local showers or thunderstorm, mainly in the west and north, and snow in mountains expected.

Friday promises sunny intervals alternating with cloud. The temperature will not substantially change on Wednesday, while on Thursday and Friday a gradual slight increase is expected.