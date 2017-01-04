Building bridges with our kids

Those who have children will know that the lines of communication are not always open and that the line between being a parent and a friend can be blurred. To understand how we can create a well-balanced relationship with our children, the @eCreate Creative Studio will give a free talk on this issue on January 27.

Child coach Christiana Charalambous, who was taught at Oxford college in London, will talk about how we can create a better interaction with our children so they and we can benefit.

Charalambous says it is important that we build a relationship of trust and love with our children before they reach the difficult period of adolescence. If established early on, this bond of trust will assure our children that they can come to us and talk to us about anything. It shows them that at a time when they may not feel comfortable with themselves and the world around them, or when they feel they are trapped in a situation, they can always count on their parents for support.

The talk will not only show parents how to create a strong bond with their children so they can grow up to cherish the relationship they have with their parents, but also how to create a bond that will make them feel more responsible and secure.

Charalambous will show how we can get our children to work with us on certain issues, how we can avoid tension, how we can get close to them and how to guide them while also giving them space at the same time.

As there are limited spaces at the talk, pre-booking is essential. So if you are interested call 25-104808 to book your place.

How to Create a Perfect Relationship with My Child

Talk with child coach Christiana Charalambous. January 27. @eCreate Creative Studio, Limassol. 6pm-9pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 25-104808. Website@ www.my-ecreate.com