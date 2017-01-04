Coffee Island expands to London and celebrates with a Christmas contest!

The new Coffee Island roaster in central London commenced operations a month ago, introducing the decorated capital to the aromas of Coffee Island specialty blend! The London store marks the further expansion of the already successful chain in the international market, competing strongly in the challenging market of the United Kingdom’s capital.

In line with London’s festive atmosphere, Coffee Island’s Christmas “Be a Santa!” contest offers the opportunity to one lucky “Santa” and their favourite person to travel to London and visit the new roaster.

The expansion of the Coffee Island network into new markets demonstrates the company’s potential for further growth. The incomparable technology, innovation, and the company’s love for coffee, have ranked it top of Europe. At this year’s Allegra European Coffee Awards, held for the 9th year, Coffee Island won first prize in the Best Coffee Chain in Southern Europe category. The brand’s potential and the high quality of the network’s products and services are two key features, which contributed to winning yet another award. With a team spirit and comprehensive and persistent research, Coffee Island has made its dream come true, and its friends can now visit the new roaster in Covent Garden, which is two minutes away from the Leicester Square tube station, and five minutes from the Covent Garden tube station (Upper St Martin’s Ln, London, WC2H 9NY).

The opening of the new London Coffee Island gives the company pride over not only its growth but the fact that it differentiates itself in the London market. There, coffee lovers can enjoy specialty coffees and unique drinks, like herbs and tea varieties from the tea corner. They can also combine their favourite drink with breakfast or light-meal suggestions from a wide range, which even includes vegan or vegetarian options.

The key differentiator in the London market is Coffee Island’s “Custom Blend”. Customers have the chance to create a unique blend, depending on their taste profile. At the same time, the roaster offers an expanded range of specialty coffees from the Microfarm Projects, which offer limited edition specialty coffees. Coffee Island safeguards the supply of quality specialty coffee to customers, through Direct Trade, which consists of agreements with the producers themselves, while being fully aware of the methods of harvesting and processing the coffee.

At the Microfarm & Brew Bar all drinks are prepared with modern methods like the V60, Chemex, Aeropress, and Syphon, while customers can buy any specialty coffee they choose. This unique experience of taste and aromas in a warm and modern environment transfixes even the most demanding coffee lovers!

