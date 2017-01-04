France’s Le Pen proposes return to ECU-style system to replace euro

Euro zone countries should retreat from the single currency represented by the euro and return to a “common currency” structure, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday, evoking the ECU monetary system that existed beforehand.

Speaking to Reuters after a New Year news conference, Le Pen, who hopes to become president of France next year, also said that French national debt would be denominated in a new national currency under her administration.

Le Pen has long said that France should exit the euro currency but in the past has not offered details about how that could happen.