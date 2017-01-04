There was a lot going on last year and not all of it was good. And now that we have welcomed the new year in, ate lots, danced and probably sang quite a bit, we can concentrate on getting things back on track. This could mean exercising more, getting more sleep, or whatever else you think was missing from 2016.

Whatever the case, we all need a little willpower to start ticking things off our to do list, and if one of those things is learning to heal then you are in luck because the Kundalini yoga studio is offering a Yumeiho therapy weekend course.

What is Yumeiho and how can it help those who are interested become healers? It is a therapeutic method based on manual actions performed on the entire human body for the purpose of maintaining or improving health. It includes about 100 manoeuvres performed on the entire body and the therapy is performed on someone who is dressed, lying on a massage mattress. It is done without massage oil or any other creams.

This kind of therapy can improve the process of healing of a number of common complaints, including headaches, back pain, lower back pain, slipped discs, lumbago, sciatica, neck stiffness or pain in the neck and shoulders, pain in the hip joints, knees, ankles, toes and ribs, abdominal issues, the feeling of weakness and more.

You do not have to be trained in any kind of massage therapies to attend the course. You just have to have an interest in learning a healing practice for your own satisfaction or to help others relieve themselves of pain.

Whether you are a physiotherapist or massage therapist who wants to develop new skills to help your clients, or you are just interested in expanding your knowledge of the human body and how to work with it, the course will be equally interesting.

The course will be held twice. The first time from January 27 to29 and the second from February 3 to 5 at the Kundalini yoga studio in Nicosia. It will be run by The Official Representative of Yumeiho Therapy in Cyprus and Greece, Nicolae Prip.

Prip, who is also a highly trained and experienced massage therapist, will provide you with a brief history of Yumeiho therapy to start with. He will then go on to teach various massage and stretching techniques, direct and indirect pressure techniques, pulling techniques and how to perform a full body Yumeiho therapy for one to one and a half hours.

At the end of the course participants will be able to safely perform a full body Yumeiho session as a form of relaxation as well as a form of therapy. Participants will also receive a training certificate.

The cost for this course is €500, but if you book your place before January 10 you will get a €50 discount. And for those who already are Yumeiho practitioners and want to attend the course, the price is €100 for the entire course or €30 for each day of participation.

Make sure to bring with you a towel, a shirt, long trousers, socks, and a notebook and pen.

Yumeiho Therapy Weekend Course

Learn all about the Yumeiho therapeutic method. January 27-29 and February 3-5. Kundalini Yoga Studio, 13 Archimidous, Engomi, Nicosia. 4pm. €500. Tel: 99-374730