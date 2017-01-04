Man caught driving at five times the drunk-driving limit

A 32-year-old driver was found to be nearly five times over the drink-drive limit after he crashed into a street lamp and a traffic sign around 2.30am on Wednesday.

The man, a resident of Tersefanou, was driving on the Kiti to Tersefanou road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a street lamp post which he damaged and then into a traffic sign.

A breathalyser test gave a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

The man was taken to Kiti police station and detained.