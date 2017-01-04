Man caught driving at five times the drunk-driving limit

January 4th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Man caught driving at five times the drunk-driving limit

A 32-year-old driver was found to be nearly five times over the drink-drive limit after he crashed into a street lamp and a traffic sign around 2.30am on Wednesday.

The man, a resident of Tersefanou, was driving on the Kiti to Tersefanou road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a street lamp post which he damaged and then into a traffic sign.

A breathalyser test gave a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

The man was taken to Kiti police station and detained.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close