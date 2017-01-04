A minute with Nikandros Savvides Professional actor and lover of photography

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia.

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory is playing with my playMobil figures under the lemon trees in the back yard of my home.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favorite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I love Italian food. I enjoy pasta anywhere. I can’t stand liver.

What did you have for breakfast?

I don’t really have a standard breakfast. I decide what I want to eat at the time, but coffee is must.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a day person. I like to be with good company enjoying the day until the night comes.

Best book ever read?

Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez. I believe in pure love and its long journey like the story in the book.

Favourite film of all time?

I watched the old film To Kill a Mocking Bird this year. I am fan of poetic realism and I think the film, based on the book by Harper Lee, is one of the most important examples of it in the history of literature and cinematography.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

I have already been on my dream trip. I have travelled through Europe from Thessaloniki to Granada (Spain) and back by car. However, my favourite destination is wherever I can be myself.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

At the moment, I am enjoying the Christmas songs that are being played one the radio.

What is always in your fridge?

Milk.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A stone house on a mountain with a view to the open horizon with a lot of trees around.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would like an evening with Albert Camus enjoying the meeting in silence.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would dance with my favourite people until the end.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is to be somewhere high without a safety net.

Tell me a joke…

Come to my performance and you will hear a lot of jokes about Cypriot reality.

