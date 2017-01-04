Murder in Deryneia

A foreign national was killed in Deryneia and three others were injured in the early hours of Wednesday following a knife attack.

According to police at about 2.15am eight foreign national, probably from India, were in an apartment in Deryneia when five unknown people suspected to be of the same nationality broke down the door and entered the apartment.

On entering, the five attacked those present using knives and possibly an axe, injuring four of them.

At about 2.25am four of the attacked men made their way to Dherynia police station seeking help.

An ambulance which was called to the scene transferred four of the men to Famagusta hospital.

Doctors on duty confirmed the death of one man while one person was in a critical condition and two others slightly injured with wounds from sharp instruments.

The scene was cordoned off and police are continuing their investigation.