Probe into fireman who ‘promoted himself’ during Israel mission

Police confirmed on Wednesday that an administrative probe was underway following complaints that a fire service officer who led a Cypriot crew of firemen to Israel last November to help put out raging wild fires, had allegedly promoted himself from Inspector to Chief Inspector.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the officer in question led the 28-member team but while in Israel he allegedly donned a uniform with three stars signifying he was a Chief Inspector whereas an inspector would have only two stars on his uniform.

The officer used to be a Chief Inspector, the daily reported, but his promotion was overturned by the Supreme Court, reverting his status back to a two-star inspector.

In a photo taken during a visit by Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli prime minister to the Haifa central fire station, the officer’s uniform showed three stars. The photo was subsequently posted on an official social media account of the office of the Israeli prime minister.

In another photo the fire service sent to local media in Cyprus of Sara Netanyahu’s visit to the fire station however, the three stars were photoshopped from the inspector’s uniform.

“The police chief has appointed an investigator to carry out an administrative probe on the matter,” deputy police spokesman Stelios Stylianou told the Cyprus Mail. The probe was initiated following complaints filed against the officer in question.

The 28 firemen, along with 24 civil defence rescuers and 17 forest rangers were dispatched to Israel on November 26. They were operating in residential areas of the cities of Haifa and Hadera. The Republic had also sent two pilots and four support crew in a forestry department aircraft – type Air Tractor.