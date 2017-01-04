Semi-state pay freeze to end Wednesday

THE government and trade unions are on Wednesday set to sign a deal on pay rises for people employed in semi-governmental organisations (SGOs) and local government, ending a long-standing stay on wage hikes in the broader public sector.

At the same time bank workers’ union ETYK has begun clamouring for a return of salaries to pre-crisis levels plus a demand to shave two hours from a 37-hour week.

The framework agreement for SGO’s to be signed will serve as a guideline for the renewal of several collective agreements covering thousands of employees working for SGOs and local administration authorities.

It will include a formula – the precise details of which to be agreed – linking any pay rises to growth in nominal GDP.

The deal’s signing is expected to open the way for wage increases for 2017-2018; earlier, the syndicates had consented to a freeze on salaries for the 2015-2016 period.

According to the finance minister Harris Georgiades, the formula is similar to that featuring in a government bill that was defeated in parliament in December, part of a legislation package for civil service reform.

Unions SEK and PEO have in principle agreed to the GDP-linked blueprint.

The collective agreements slated to be renewed, nominally concern the 2015-2018 period, but as of now will effectively cover the 2017-2018 period.

A framework agreement for the 2015-2018 period, drawn up back in August 2015, had been shelved as at the time discussion was beginning in parliament on the government’s civil service reform proposals.

Pambis Kiritsis, head of the left-leaning PEO union, told the public broadcaster the syndicates are aiming for an up to 3 per cent general pay hike – in line with the 3 per cent GDP growth registered in 2016.

Regarding the annual automatic pay rise – a perk enjoyed by civil servants – as well as scrapping the special contribution, the finance minister said these would have to wait.

Later this month, also, Georgiades is expected to submit to the cabinet legislation proposing to further extend a hiring freeze in the broader public sector.

In December 2015, parliament had voted to extend the freeze to the end of 2017.

The move was designed to allow the government to comply with its obligations toward its international lenders.

Under the bailout deal, Cyprus agreed to slash the number of public-sector employees by 4,500 in the 2012 to 2016 period via, among others, a freeze on new hires.

The freeze applies to the central government as well as to SGOs.

But it has proved to be something of a red herring. Only last month the government announced the recruitment of 250 policemen, adding to the 3,000 privates hired by the National Guard in November and the few dozen positions opened for doctors at hospitals.