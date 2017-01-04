UN chief will invite EU to Geneva, UN Security Council ‘may attend if they wish’ (Updated: adds Akinci)

The Geneva conference will be in five-party format, with the participation of the three guarantor powers, the Republic of Cyprus and Greek Cypriot community combined, plus the Turkish Cypriot side, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.

He also said the UN would invite the EU and inform all 15 members of the UN Security Council they could attend if they wished but this did not mean any of their representatives would be part of the negotiations.

Anastasiades was speaking after a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the penultimate one prior to both departing for Switzerland on January 9 for intensive three-day talks aiming to agree on a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, with an international conference with the three guarantor powers – Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom – to follow.

He added that the two leaders agreed in preparing a list of issues to be discussed in Geneva and confirmed that on January 11 each side will table a map of proposed territorial adjustments.

These, he said, will need to be consistent with agreed criteria and “within range of agreement” for the process to move forward.

Such criteria include the percentage of land to be under the administration of each community, with Greek Cypriots prepared to accept 28.2 per cent of the island apportioned to the Turkish Cypriot state, with the Turkish Cypriot side claiming no less than 29.2 per cent.

Other criteria are the number of displaced people to return under now-occupied areas to be handed to the Greek Cypriots by the Turkish army, as well as the percentage of coastline each community would administer.

Anastasiades noted that it was agreed that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will brief the Security Council members ahead of the Geneva conference, explicitly informing them that they may attend if they wish to.

He clarified that the invitation will be extended not only to the five permanent security council members but all 15.

Guterres will also invite the European Union to attend, the president said.

“I must note, however, that it does not follow that those invited will also be part of the negotiation of the Treaty of Guarantee itself, because that involves the Republic of Cyprus, the three guarantor powers, and the two communities,” Anastasiades said.

“They will be there, and if the two leaders, or any leader, wishes their advice or input, they will be available.”

The issue of composition in the Geneva international conference has caused political storms in Cyprus, with opposition parties insisting that it be made clear beforehand that the Republic of Cyprus is officially present, and that the European Union and the UN Security Council are actively involved – not merely present – a position resisted by the Turkish side.

Anastasiades said the conference on Cyprus will only touch on issues of security and added that “we can return to any outstanding issues, provided there is progress on security”.

Asked to say at what level the guarantor powers will be represented in the summit, Anastasiades said “according to what’s been said thus far, it will be the Turkish President, the Greek Prime Minister, and I don’t know about the British side”.

“And, of course, on the part of the Republic of Cyprus, its President,” he added.

On the other side, Akinci told reporters after the session that it was agreed that the leaders will next meet on Sunday night in Geneva.

“There may be various remarks in the Greek Cypriot side, but what will happen is that the two sides will start the talks, and they will subsequently be joined by the three guarantors,” he said.

Asked to comment on Anastasiades’ claims that he will also be representing the Republic of Cyprus in Geneva, Akinci said he “can’t silence anyone”.

“But how the Geneva conference will truly happen is written in the agreement that was reached,” he said.

“And the United Nations announced it. Therefore, creating confrontation around this issue is in no one’s best interest, but we can’t silence anyone.”

He conceded that the EU will be represented at the talks, though it won’t be at the negotiating table, and said that it wishes to be represented at the highest level, a demand the Turkish Cypriot side “has no objection to”.

“Whether it be Mr [Jean-Claude] Juncker, or Mrs [Federica] Mogherini, or the 15 security council members, they can be at the opening ceremony,” Akinci said.

“But once the ceremony is over, the negotiations will be conducted between the two communities and the three guarantor powers.”

The Turkish Cypriot leader said that all outstanding issues must be discussed together in Geneva, claiming that the reason the talks failed in Mont Pelerin was the “take one issue and solve it” approach.

“This approach will not be adopted in Geneva, and perhaps not all issues will have been tackled by January 12,” he said.

“Nor should it be expected that everything on territory and maps will be completed there.”

However, he added, when a picture starts to emerge on security and guarantees, the three or four issues left outstanding on properties, as well as the rotating presidency, will start to clear up.

“If that happens, we will have an approximation of the final map and a picture that will satisfy both sides on security and guarantees,” he said.

“And that will be a success. We will then be able to say that the Cyprus problem is at the solution level, and the outstanding issues will be settled in Cyprus over two or three months.”

Wednesday’s meeting took place in the midst of hectic behind-the-scenes deliberations ahead of the summit, with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan announcing he will be “visiting Turkey and Greece to show UK support for a just and viable Cyprus settlement”.

“Hopeful a solution is in reach for Geneva talks,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras had a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Theresa May on Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Akinci is scheduled to travel to Ankara on Thursday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Cyprus.

On the same day, Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet with Guterres in New York, with Cyprus “high on the agenda”.

On Friday, Guterres is scheduled to receive Greek foreign minister Nicos Kotzias.

UN special envoy for Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, will be present in New York for both meetings.

US outgoing President Barack Obama and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have also held a telephone conversation during which they discussed Cyprus and expressed hope that upcoming diplomatic engagements would result in an agreement to reunify the island, according to the White House statement.