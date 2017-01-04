We will be jammin’

The Powerhouse in Nicosia has given us a whole lot of different events and different musical performances, and now is the time for reggae to have its time on stage.

This Thursday, Easy Going Productions invites us all to a winter festive Reggae night, with Syrina Sound and Dubophonic on the decks. The DJs will be blending the conscious messages of Reggae and Dub music with modern digital sounds.

Syrina Sound is Eleni and Tsuru from Amsterdam. The pair play strictly vinyl to bring a mixture of old and new vibes, together with Reggae and Dub music to the dance floor. They spread their love of the genre by playing some Abyssinians, King Tubby, Aba Shanti I and Jah Shaka, to Empress Shema, King Alpha, Jah Militant and Maasai Warrior.

The local label Dubophonic will also be present on the night to provide some Dub sounds. The label has been around since 2013 and it has helped both local and international artists get their sounds out there. Some have been Dub Caravan, Shaky Norman, Professor Skank, Haji Mike, Med Dred, Mexican Stepper are more.

Dubophonic is defining its own sound in dub music, exploring the outermost borders of dub music by combining the roots of reggae with digital vibes and the ethnic sounds of world.

Be part of this musical journey on Thursday at 10pm.

Reggae at the Powerhouse

Live performance by Syrina Sound and Dubophonic. January 5. The Powerhouse Restaurant, Nicosia. 10pm. €5. Tel: 22-432559