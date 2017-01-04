Weather and road conditions

January 4th, 2017 Cyprus

Due to ice and snow all roads to Troodos remain closed on Wednesday while the following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles or those fitted with snow chains:

Machairas – Kiona
Kakopetria – Pinewood – Prodromos – Pedoulas
Prodromos – Troodos
Pedoulas – Prodromos
Prodromos – Platres

The following roads are open but slippery due to frost:
Pedoulas – Kykkos
Kykkos – Kambos
Kykkos – Milikouri
Pedoulas – Moutoullas
Prodromos – Lemithou
Kakopetria – Karvounas

Drivers are urged to be especially careful, drive at low speeds, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep the headlights of their vehicles on at all times.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers and snow in the mountains. Temperatures will reach 16C inland, 17C at the coast and 4C in the higher mountains.

At night temperatures will drop to 5C inland, 7 to 9C in coastal areas and frost is expected in mountainous areas.

On Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the west and south, and snow is forecast.

Cloudy weather is expected for Friday while on Saturday temperatures will drop and more showers and snow are expected.

