Bar Review: Frankie’s Social, Limassol

I think everyone’s main concern when it comes to picking a night out, especially with the cold weather upon us, is warmth, comfort and great drinks. And while there are many good options some stand out more than the rest, for me, one of these places is Frankie’s Social.

Located on Makarios Avenue, it is a cut above the rest. It is impossible not to notice how pleasantly out of place Frankie’s seems when faced with the hard, industrial feel of the city’s main avenue and the romantic feel the venue gives off with the leaf vines covering its main front. It is almost as if it were copied and pasted out of a tourist catalogue of a romantic capital and placed on the cold dreary avenue, make it seem even more welcoming. The inside is even more spectacular, reminiscent of a high-end New York whiskey club, with its toned down lighting and strong characteristic décor. Dark colours that permeate, become softened by the gentle lights creating an overall unmatched ambience.

You can choose to have the signature or classic cocktails. For example, the Frankie’s Mule is a great option for someone who is feeling up for something new and exciting. Made with ginger beer, mango purée, mango infused vodka and lime, it has a bitter sweet taste that wins over fans of these flavours. As far as the wine selection is concerned, there are local and imported all at reasonable prices. On occasion, and on the night we visited, the bar hosta a wine tasting night, with free tasting of the certain brand and a cheese platter.

On a negative though, without being able to resist, after a few cocktails, we ordered a bottle of Prosecco and to my great dismay the bottle was lukewarm, a feat a bar should never be able to get away with. To make matters worse, no care was taken in refilling glasses – we did it ourselves – or clearing plates after we were done. Although the waiters were exceedingly polite, given the price tag, affordable but not cheap, there is an expectancy for a higher level of quality and service.

On a more positive note, they have a great slider and bites menu that are great to order just to wash down that drink. Just don’t try ordering a side of fries like we did, to match the burger sliders, as you’ll end up paying more for those (€5) than the sliders themselves.

All in all, Frankie’s should be tried at least once.

Frankie’s Social

Where: 266 Arch. Makarious III Avenue, Limassol

Contact: 25 354101