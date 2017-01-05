Cabinet approves bill to criminalise stalking

The cabinet has approved legislation criminalising harassment and stalking, bringing Cyprus in line with the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women, and domestic violence.

The bill, to be forwarded to parliament, was drafted by the ministry of justice in collaboration with the attorney-general’s office.

It proposes stricter penalties on individuals found guilty in a court of law.

The legislation provides for courts to issue restraining orders on convicted individuals. In civil cases, the court may also award the victim restitution and compensation.