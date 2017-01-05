Cyprus President briefs National Council on Cyprus talks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades presides, on Thursday morning, a meeting of the National Council, the country’s top advisory body, to brief its members, parliamentary party leaders and former presidents of the most recent developments in the Cyprus reunification talks.

President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have decided that the UN-sponsored talks will continue in Geneva, Switzerland where between the 9th and 11th of January the two sides will discuss the remaining issues of the Cyprus problem and present maps concerning territorial adjustments. On January 12 a conference on Cyprus will be convened with the participation of the guarantor powers as well as other relevant parties as needed.

Preparations for the Geneva talks have been intensifying with frequent meetings between the two leaders and more so between the two negotiators Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami, who are also set to meet today.

Upon his return from a meeting with Akinci, on Wednesday President Anastasiaes said they agreed that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will inform UN Security Council members of the conference to take place on January 12 in Geneva with a clear reference that if they so wish they can be present, as well as that Guterres will invite the EU to be present at the conference.

Later on yesterday he informed members of the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus. In statements after the meeting Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said the meeting took place in a “very good and constructive climate.”

In statements on Monday, and asked whether political parties will be informed of the strategy to be followed in Geneva Christodoulides said that not only will they be informed but he expressed the hope that through the dialogue to take place at National Council level they will reach common decisions which will serve to common goal of ridding Cyprus from occupation and reuniting the country.

