Driver reported for smoking with child in car

Police said Thursday, that among a number of other motorists booked for a variety of offences, they had reported a man for smoking in his car in the presence of a child.

“Officers from headquarters traffic department’s special motorcycle squad in cooperation with members of the Limassol traffic police and Avdimou’s road accident prevention unit carried out checks in Limassol yesterday (Wednesday). During the campaign, particular emphasis was placed on identifying uninsured drivers.”

Police said that during the checks carried out, 67 offences of driving without a MOT were recorded while 44 persons were brought to book for breaking the speed limit, with another 43 reported for not having their road tax paid up.

Booked for not wearing a seat belt contributed to another 37 bookings, while 14 were reported for number plate related offences, seven for cancelled registrations and six for cars declared off the road. Police say a variety of other offences were also recorded.

“A driver was also reported because he smoked in the car while a minor was in it and a second driver was booked for driving through a pedestrian crossing while a pedestrian was present. An arrest was also made of a person in whose possession two batons were discovered.”