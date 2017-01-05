Elderly lady hit by over the limit driver

A motorist, who hit an elderly lady in a Nicosia suburb was found to have more than three times the legal level of alcohol in him when breathalysed, police said Thursday

“A little before seven yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, a 51-year-old Nicosia man, who was driving his car along 1st of April street in Lakatamia, under circumstances being investigated, hit and injured a 76-year-old woman, also from Nicosia.”

Police said the woman was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where she was held for treatment for a head injury.

“The 51-year-old driver was submitted to an alcohol test with a final result of 75μg instead of 22μg resulting in his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later released to be summoned at a later stage.”

Lakatamia police station is investigating the cause of the accident.