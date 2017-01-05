Jennifer Lopez granted restraining order against alleged stalker

The 47-year-old singer has reportedly been plagued by Timothy McLanahan, who is believed to have a history of violence, and the brunette beauty has filed documents at the Superior Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday (03.01.17) to have a temporary protective order put in place.

This news comes after Timothy was reportedly arrested after he drove onto the ‘Get Right’ hitmakers property in a bid to see her, and has previously showered Jennifer – who is also known as J. Lo – with flowers.

Speaking about Jennifer’s claim to US Weekly, Mary Hern – who is the court’s director of public information – said: “Suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim’s property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim.”

According to court reports, which have been obtained by TMZ, Jennifer’s security claimed her follower has been arrested for threats and firearm violations in the past.

As part of the restraining order Timothy has been requested to keep 100 yards away from the ‘Shades of Blue’ actress and her eight-year-old twin children Max and Emme – who she had with her former husband Marc Anthony – as well as their school and her family home.

Timothy has also been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jennifer’s car, her job and workplace, all of which will be put into place as of January 24.

Unfortunately for Jennifer this is not the first time she has been plagued by an obsessive supporter, as in 2013 John M. Dubis was arrested for breaking and entering into the star’s Hamptons and New York home, and for residing in her pool house for almost one week, despite having a restraining order preventing him from going near the artist.