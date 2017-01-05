New Supreme Court judge sworn in

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday his administration was overseeing an important period in the history of the Republic where corrupt politicians and other officials were being brought to justice.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Judge Androula Pouyiourou, the president said his government remained had kept its promise on zero tolerance for corruption.

Anastasiades said the government and he personally had taken the irrevocable decision to reform and to enhance the justice system in Cyprus.

“The years of our administration are an important period in the history of the Republic of Cyprus as scandals of vested interests and corruption were brought to justice, whether concerning well-known people, politicians or other officials,” the president said.

This, he said, “is credited to the government and equally so, and I would like to underline that, to the independent institutions, such as the attorney-general, the legal service, the police, the auditor-general and the justice system in general.”

“We have declared that there will be no tolerance for corruption and will continue to follow this policy in practice,” the president said.

He also referred to the steps taken by the administration to enhance the justice system including the establishment of an administrative court, and the appointment of more judges.

Judge Pouyiourou pledged to continue to carry out her work in the proper manner and with honesty. She also said that despite problems and challenges the judiciary has managed to maintain the institution of justice unblemished, enjoying both Cypriot and foreign citizens’ trust.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the Supreme Court, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, the attorney-general Costas Clerides and the head of the Bar Association, Doros Ioannides.