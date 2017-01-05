Nicolaou slams sick-leave cheats within police, prisons  

JUSTICE minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Wednesday he planned meet in the coming days with Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, vowing to find ways of ending the abuse of sick leave within his ministry, including among police and prison wardens.

In his address during the cutting of the Vassiliopita with Nicosia central prisons staff, Nicolaou noted the major changes that had been achieved within the prison system and praised those who performed their duty responsibly in a dig at those who apparently did not.

He had some harsh words for those he saw as selfish slackers though he gave no specific numbers or details as to the extent of the problem. However, he made it clear that ways would be found to stop certain backsliding observed in the prisons department and in some other parts of the justice ministry, specifically with regard to the abuse of sick leave.

Nicolaou said the directorate of the prisons had made numerous efforts to address the problem through the health ministry, medical councils and the public services commission, all of which found legal obstacles, legislative entanglements and procedural gaps. But these had not yielded the expected results, he said, adding that changes that would now occur, would be far more effective.

He described as an insult to each individual warden when a colleague without notice suddenly called in sick the night before and expected someone else to replace him at a moment’s notice, and to then additionally claim weeks of sick leave just because he felt like it.

He added that it was always possible for someone to get sick leave through a medical council or an “irresponsible” physician, saying there were many such examples, which could not be characterised as anything else.

“Doctors cannot define the tasks that someone can do, such as working only in the mornings, only in a certain area and only certain duties,” Nicolaou said. “Better they just write he stay at home and we’ll send him his salary.”

The minister, reiterating his praise for those who work conscientiously compared to those who felt they did not need the job and could do whatever the liked.

“Since they don’t have the need, we do not need them,” he said, adding that new laws and procedures would change all that.

He concluded that he felt 2017 would be another very productive year for all sectors of the prison department.