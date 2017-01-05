Police release names and photos of wanted men in student murder case

Police on Thursday released the names and photos of four men wanted in connection with the bloody killing of an Indian student in Dherynia, which resulted in three others being injured, one of them critically.

Police named the wanted men, all Indian nationals, as Sarbjit Singh, 24, Kovark Khera, 21, Rupinderpal Singh, 24 and Sanjal Malik, 21 and urged anyone who knows anything that could help identify and locate them to communicate with Famagusta CID on 23803040, their nearest police station, or the citizen’s hotline on 1460.

Police, looking into what led to the bloody killing of the 23-year-old Indian student, took a number of statements from people likely to have known what differences the young men involved may have had with initial reports pointing to the cause leading to the carnage being a matter of honour.

“From investigations carried out so far, it appears the cause of the incident was personal differences. The Indians were somewhere having fun together, but at some point, there was a misunderstanding between them,” said Christos Mavrides, assistant chief of operations.

Mavrides said he believed this had led them to agreeing to an unsuccessful meeting with a view to solving their differences, which resulted in the fatal episode in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to forensic findings, the victim sustained two wounds in the chest from a sharp object while the second seriously wounded man had injuries to his lungs. Two others suffered light defensive wounds to their hands.

The post mortem on the body of the 23-year-old is expected to be carried out at Larnaca general hospital later on Thursday.

Police say that it was about 2.15am when the eight Indian nationals were attacked in a flat in Eleftheria road where they were staying.

Five young men, also Indian nationals, broke down the door of the flat and on entering, attacked those present, allegedly with knives, iron bars, axes and wooden bats.

At about 2.25am four of the victims made their way to Dherynia police station seeking help while the five attackers fled.

An ambulance which was called to the scene transferred the four injured men to Famagusta hospital.

Doctors on duty confirmed the death of one of them who had been stabbed in the heart, while another remains in a critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate that some of those involved are students at a college in the Famagusta area while others are former students.