Sometimes blessings come from below, not above

Who hasn’t said they’d like to win the lottery? Well, for one unemployed musician this wish really did come true – at least in the play The Underground Millionaire by Bulgarian writer Hristo Boytchev.

While the musician in question is fast asleep in his bed, he is awoken by the sound of good fortune. A loud noise is coming from beneath his bed. Someone is digging under his bed and, when they finally manage to open a hole in the floor, the freshly awoken man can see that whoever it was that opened the hole was carrying some money; one million euros, to be exact. But the strange circumstances don’t end there. This person who just happened to open a hole under the musician’s bed wants to give the money away. Some people have all the luck!

The play will be performed on Saturdays at 8.30pm and Sundays at 6.30pm until February 26.

It will also be performed at the Rialto theatre in Limassol on January 12.

The Underground Millionaire

Performance of the play by Hristo Boytchev. January 7 until February 26. Vladimiros Kafkarides Cultural Centre, Nicosia. Saturdays: 8.30pm, Sundays: 6.30pm. €15/10. In Greek. Tel: 22-312940

January 12. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15/10. In Greek. Tel: 77-777745