Unravelling the knot

The Reggetiko Project will present their new work entitled Knot tomorrow for the first time at ANANAs 8Bit in Paphos.

Project Reggetiko is a musical meeting between people with very different creative roots, who share a love for creative improvisation and direct musical interaction. The two main influences on the musicians who take part in the project are acoustic reggae and rembetiko.

The idea for the project came about when Theodore Koumartzis and Francesco Riotta began jamming together, mixing rhythms and melodies that seemed foreign to each other yet fitted together melodically. Then came Anthony Passias and Nick Papanikoloudis who became part of the project’s first recordings. Next to join the project was Sokratis Votskos, who gave a new approach to the musical adventure. Kostandinos Papoudas and Tzelos came later to add to this new approach and lead the project in new directions.

According to the members of the project, “the result is an experimental, collective form of expression that treats music and improvisation as a way of communication between people. Our philosophy is that, whether simple or complex, music making should always be characterised by mutual respect and honesty.”

The album to be presented tomorrow, Knot, is a musical narration, telling stories of people and their travels with atmospheric tunes and melancholy chords.

Knot: Reggettiko Project

Live performance by the musicians. January 6. ANANAs 8Bit, 35 Athinas Street, Paphos. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 26-600126