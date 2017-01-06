Apollon and Anorthosis seek morale boosters as they take on league leaders

TWO big games this weekend for round 18 of the championship as Apollon take on top of the table AEL in the big Limassol derby, while in Larnaca the sleeping giants of Cyprus football, Anorthosis, have a chance to resurrect their season as they face championship challengers AEK at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium.

Since Sofronis Avgoustis took over as caretaker manager at Apollon, the Limassol team has picked up maximum points, restoring the belief in his side that they can win the championship.

As their Brazilian star Alex da Silva said a couple of days ago, “we work hard in training, we know what our manager wants and we have the team to win the championship.”

Avgoustis will have two more options available for selection as their winter signings Mario Sergio and Sergio Semedo are both eligible to play against AEL.

However, their striker Maglica will sit this one out after collecting his fourth yellow card against AEK and this will probably give the chance to their Polish striker Arkadiusz Piech to make a rare start against the team that first brought him to Cyprus a year ago.

AEL, who share top spot with Apoel, have two new signings of their own, Spaniards Alain Eizmendi and Piti, who up until recently was plying his trade for Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

AEL’s coach Pambos Christodoulou, though, is not expected to make many changes with Eizmendi having just an outside chance for a starting berth.

Anorthosis’ season has been poor so far but in recent weeks they have shown some improvement with the likes of strikers Goncalves, Carlitos and former Inter Milan midfielder Pele beginning to show their true worth.

A win against high flying AEK will boost their confidence and increase considerably their chances of a top six finish.

AEK suffered their first home defeat of the season a few days ago and at the same time surrendered top spot to both AEL and Apoel.

The Larnaca team has failed to impress in recent games with their coach Imanol Idiakez coming under fierce criticism, especially following their embarrassing capitulation against Apollon.

Idiakez should have the experienced Tete and Murillo available again as they have overcome their niggling injuries that kept them out of the game against Apollon.

Apoel should have an easy afternoon against struggling Aris at the GSP stadium

There are no injury concerns for Apoel’s coach Thomas Christiansen whose only concern is his players’ inability to convert more of the clear-cut chances they create.

Nicolas Martides, Aris’ new caretaker coach following Frederic Vanderbiest’s resignation earlier this week, has an uphill battle to rally his troops against the league’s most prolific scorers.

Struggling Doxa take on relegation destined Anagennisi Deryneias at the Makarion with the home side desperate for points that will lift them out of the relegation zone, while Omonia travel to Larnaca to face Karmiotissa.

In the final weekend game, Ethnikos Achnas take on Ermis Aradippou while on Monday Nea Salamina will be favourites to defeat another struggling team, AEZ Zakakiou.

Saturday: Apollon vs AEL and Doxa vs Anagennisi (17.00), Anorthosis vs AEK (19.00)

Sunday: Ethnikos Achnas vs Ermis (16.00), Apoel vs Aris (17.00), Karmiotissa vs Omonia (18.00)

Monday: Nea Salamina vs AEZ Zakakiou (19.00)