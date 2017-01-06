Defense Minister discusses with Jordanian Ambassador bilateral ties, Cyprus issue and terrorism

Bilateral ties, security and defence, the situation in the wider region and the Cyprus problem, were among the issues discussed during Thursday`s meeting between Minister of Defence Christoforos Fokaides and Ambassador of Jordan to Cyprus, Mohamad Sharari El-Bakhit El-Fayez.

According to an official press release, during the meeting they discussed bilateral relations, cooperation between the two countries in security and defence matters, issues of common interest such as the situation in the wider region of Eastern Mediterranean, terrorism, migration flows and the humanitarian crisis.

Fokaides also briefed the Jordanian Ambassador on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and the initiatives undertaken by the Republic of Cyprus with countries in the region to promote conditions of stability, cooperation and development.

