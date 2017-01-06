London tube strike set to cause commuter chaos on Monday

January 6th, 2017

A 24-hour strike by rail workers is set to close most underground stations in central London on Monday, transport bosses said, causing travel chaos for millions of commuters.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates the “Tube” network, warned it would only be able to run a severely restricted service and there will be no underground trains from key mainline stations such as Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will be running but will be much busier than usual, TfL said, while the Piccadilly Line will operate to Heathrow airport from Hammersmith.

The strike, which starts on Sunday evening and runs through to close of service on Monday, has been called by the RMT and TSSA unions after talks fell through in a dispute over staffing levels at stations.

“The talks have collapsed and all industrial action remains on,” said RMT leader Mick Cash on Friday afternoon.

The underground strike comes a day before drivers on the Southern network, which operates trains between the capital, Gatwick Airport and the south coast, stage a two-day walkout which will bring services used by hundreds of thousands of passengers to a standstill.

