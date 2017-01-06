The mouse king strikes again

Christmas maybe over, but it seems that a few of us just can’t get enough of it. So much so that, due to popular demand, there will be a second screening of the ballet The Nutcracker as performed by the Bolshoi ballet tomorrow at K-Cineplex in Limassol, Larnaca, Nicosia and Paphos.

The ballet, with music by Tchaikovsky and choreography by Yury Grigorovich for the Bolshoi ballet (1966), is famous for its romantic and philosophical approach.

The two-act story brings to the stage – and screen – the universal themes of power, love and evil, together with a fairy-tale setting and enchanting costumes.

We all know what happened one Christmas Eve when guests gathered at the Stahlbaum home for a party when Marie and Fritz are given a wooden Nutcracker-Doll as a gift – Fritz breaks it.

Marie feels terrible and after the guests leave and everyone is in bed, sneaks back down to the room where the broken Nutcracker is, and something magical happens, or was it all just a dream?

Find out, or re-live the magical ending once again tomorrow with Denis Rodkin in the role of the Nutcracker Prince and Anna Nikulina as Marie.

The Nutcracker

Screening of the ballet by the Bolshoi ballet. January 7. K-Cineplex Strovolos, Paphos. 5pm. €10/8. Tel: 24-819022