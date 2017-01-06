Train hits rickshaw in Pakistan killing six children and driver

January 6th, 2017 Asia 0 comments

Train hits rickshaw in Pakistan killing six children and driver

By Syed Raza Hassan

A train in Pakistan crashed into a motorised rickshaw on Friday, killing six children on their way to school and the rickshaw driver, the country’s third deadly train crash in four months.

The children killed in the crash, in the south of Punjab province, were aged six to 10, said police officer Asad Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz said the gate at the crossing was open at the time of the accident, meaning traffic on the road could cross the railway tracks.

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters the weather might have been factor.

“We have to investigate whether it’s negligence or if it happened due to heavy fog,” Rafique said.

Twenty people were killed and dozens were injured on Nov. 3 when a train crashed into stationary coaches in the port city of Karachi.

In September, at least four people were killed and 93 injured when an express train crashed into a freight train near the city of Multan in Punjab province.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close