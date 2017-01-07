Man killed in road accident

A Romanian man who lost his life in a car accident in a Nicosia suburb was not wearing a seat belt, police said Saturday.

“In a road collision, which took place at around four yesterday (Friday) afternoon, 38-year-old Romeo-Bogdan Georgescu from Romania, permanent resident of Cyprus, lost his life.”

Police said the man was driving his car along Athanasiou Diakou street in Latsia when, under circumstances that are being investigated, he veered off course hitting the curb before colliding with metal railings which he broke through, ending up in a ditch some four metres below the road.

“The driver was cut out of the car, with the intervention of the fire service, and taken to Nicosia general hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to examinations carried out at the scene, the 38-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.”

Nicosia traffic police are investigating the cause of the collision.