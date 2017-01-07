Three remanded in connection with Indian man’s murder

Three men were remanded for eight days at Larnaca district court on Saturday in connection with the bloody killing of an Indian man in the early hours of January 4, in Dherynia.

A 21-year-old Indian man appeared in court along with two Pakistani nationals, aged 22 and 23 who were arrested with him and are suspected of being accomplices after the fact, having been caught with him, allegedly attempting to facilitate his escape to the north at a checkpoint within the British bases.

The Indian faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, premeditated murder, attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, injury, and possession and carrying of a knife.

The policeman examining the case told the court that around 2.30 am on January 4, a 19-year-old from India went to Dherynia Police station and made a complaint, that 15 minutes earlier outside the Dherynia apartment in which he resides with six other compatriots, five people from India attacked them with knives and batons, beating and injuring them.

The 19-year-old added that the same six went to a beach in Ayia Napa to celebrate the birthday of one of them. On the beach the seven met the 21-year-old suspect along with four other Indian friends, some of whom were known to the seven by name and others by appearance.

The court heard that all the Indians enjoyed the beach, where they consumed alcohol before the seven complainants along, with their 21-year-old compatriot and four other Indians went to a common friend’s house in Pernera, in the Protaras area where they continued their fun.

However, during the time they were partying, one of the complainants had an intense verbal confrontation with the 21-year-old suspect, likely due to being drunk, and a little later they all left from the house.

According to testimony secured by the police, as the seven complainants made their way to their flat in Dherynia, one of the wanted men made a call to the man with which the confrontation took place, telling him, they would be coming to their house to beat them up.

The 21-year-old also called a common friend, also present at the Pernera party, to tell him he would be going to fight his fellow countrymen.

Police said that at around 2.15am, the 21-year-old suspect, along with four other Indians and another person, arrive at the flat of the complainants in a car. It was then that six of the seven residing it the flat came down to the street where the incident occurred.

Two of the Indians attacked the 23-year-old victim, stabbing him twice, while the others attacked three other persons, with knives and batons, injuring them, the court heard.

After the clash, the six Indians left the area, while four of their seven compatriots made their way to the police station to report the case.

An ambulance from Famagusta general hospital, made its way to the police station to pick up the injured. The 23-year-old, who was declared dead had sustained two wounds, one of which was in the area of his heart.

Police at the scene collected a number of items as evidence, including pieces of bloodstained wood.

Last Wednesday police issued arrest warrants against four Indians, while investigations were carried out to ascertain the identities of the 21-year-old suspect and another man.

On Thursday testimony was secured that the 21-year-old had, shortly after the murder was committed, phoned a person from Nicosia and asked for help to go to the capital’s general hospital as he said, one of his friends had sustained a head injury after falling down some stairs.

On arriving at Nicosia hospital, one of the Indians gave false details on the 21-year-old suspect and, after he was provided with first aid for the head injury, he left the hospital.

On the same evening, the 21-year-old suspect, along with the two Pakistanis were apprehended by Dhekelia SBA police at the Pergamos checkpoint, trying to cross into the north.

Police said that, following the arrest of the three, a statement from the 21-year-old confirmed the positions of the complainants, with respect to the conditions, places they met, and the misunderstanding between the two sides.

He said one of the four fugitives was the person who gave them the bats and other objects used in the incident, and arranged the meeting with the complainants to resolve their differences.

According to the testimony of 21-year old suspect, who bears a stab wounds to his fingers, during their escape from the scene they threw away the weapons used at an unknown location.

He also stated that the two Pakistani suspects were aware of the murder.

The examining officer in requesting the remand said that, so far about 20 statements had been taken from foreigners and investigations had been carried out at various premises around the island to identify evidence and find the perpetrators.

He said he expected to take about 30 more statements, that five people, of which one is unidentified were still being sought, and that investigations to identify the knife used in the attack were continuing.

Inquiries were also being made at hospitals and private clinics to determine whether the fugitives went for medical treatment.