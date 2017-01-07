UK’s May called Erdogan to discuss Geneva

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Cyprus talks to be held in Geneva next week, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The two leaders “agreed on the importance of reaching a successful resolution to the Cyprus peace talks in Geneva, noting that this was a real opportunity to secure a better future for Cyprus and to guarantee stability in the wider region,” according to No 10.

The UK Government has stated that it stands ready to attend the conference on Cyprus, that will begin on January 12 at the “appropriate” level and that final decisions will be made once the other participants have clarified their level of attendance.

May also expressed her sincere condolences on the attacks in Istanbul and Izmir.

“They wished each other a happy and peaceful New Year and the Prime Minister said she looked forward to visiting Turkey early this year,” the spokesperson added.