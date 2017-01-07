Woman and two children found lost in snowy Troodos after search

A mountain search operation in which police, reservist commandos and volunteers took part to track a woman and two boys who had lost their way after going for a walk in the snow, was successful after they were found in good health in a ravine.

“At around six yesterday (Friday) afternoon, information was received that a 39-year-old woman, who was accompanying two children aged ten and six, had gone for a walk in the Troodos area at about 5.20pm, and had not returned,” police said.

The Cyprus Mail understands the woman, who was dining in the restaurant on Mount Olympus with the parents of the children, decided to go for a walk with the two boys, but left her mobile phone on the premises.

“Taking into account the prevailing weather conditions in the area and the fact that night had already fallen, a search operation was immediately launched by members of the police from the stations of Troodos, Platres and Lania, while other personnel were also recalled.”

Police said that along with their officers, around 30 other volunteers took part in the search, along with members of the ski centre and members of a volunteer team, made up of reserve commandos.

“The police air operations unit, along with officers from Mmad, Emak and the civil defence were standing by, but did not need to be put into action as the search proved fruitful with the three missing persons found a little after seven in the evening, around three and a half kilometres from the restaurant they were last seen in.”

The woman was taken to Kyperounda hospital as a precautionary measure and was held for treatment after the doctor on duty found her to have low blood pressure.

The whole operation was coordinated by two deputy police chiefs, of support and operations, with the chief of police being constantly updated.