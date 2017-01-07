Young Dutch tourist dies suddenly at Napa hotel

A tourist from Holland, aged 20 died suddenly on Friday at an Ayia Napa hotel where he was holidaying with a friend aged 19, police said.

According to police, at around 8pm they received information of the young man’s death.

They said he had suddenly complained of feeling unwell, lost consciousness and collapsed in his room.

A doctor from a private clinic was called who tried to resuscitate the young man but called his death at 7.40pm.

Ayia Napa police went to the hotel and examined the body, finding no signs of foul play.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained during a post mortem at Larnaca General Hospital on Monday.

