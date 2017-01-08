Akinci changes Geneva travel plans due to bad weather in Turkey

While President Nicos Anastasiades and his delegation, party leaders and members of the press left Cyprus on a charter flight for Geneva on Sunday, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had to alter his travel plans somewhat, reports said on Sunday.

Akinci was due to leave the north at 10am to catch an flight from Istanbul at 1pm. However due to bad weather in Turkey, the flight to Geneva was cancelled, reports said on Sunday.

The Turkish Cypriot leader was instead due to charter a plane from the north.

Before leaving Cyprus, Anastasiades tweeted: “With hope and confidence…united in Geneva. For our Cyprus”.

The leaders are due to meet later Sunday before official talks begin on Monday.