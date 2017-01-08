Cyprus’ most wanted woman arrested in Greece

Greek police have arrested a 29-year-old Cypriot woman on Europol’s ‘most wanted’ list, and two other people, in connection with a hit-and-run nine years ago in Limassol in which a 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed when her car slammed into him at an intersection.

She fled the scene but was chased down by a motorist who witnessed the incident.

Efi Irodotou has been wanted by authorities in Cyprus since a retrial was ordered over the 2007 death of Emilios Ioannou. Then aged 20, Irodotou got off with a slap on the wrist at trial in 2009 but it was subsequently discovered that some documents had been falsified and the retrial was ordered. But by then, Irodotou had disappeared.

According to Phileleftheros, the two people arrested with her in Greece on Sunday on an European warrant were her parents. They are due in court on Monday.

Irodotou was more than three times over the limit when she was arrested after the hit-and-run and even though she was facing charges of causing death through a negligent act, she was acquitted in 2009, but while preparing to appeal, the attorney-general’s office discovered discrepancies in the trial documents.

Authorities found out that an eyewitness deposition, which eventually led the court to acquit the woman, had been falsified. At the time police arrested the 34-year-old female state prosecutor who tried the case and two lawyers who had defended the woman.