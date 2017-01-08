Geneva: hopes high but caution prevails

THE TWO Cypriot leaders and their extended delegations leave for Geneva today for crucial week-long talks on territory, security and guarantees and though international players are expressing optimism for a breakthrough, some tensions between the two sides linger under the surface.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who met with both the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers Nikos Kotzias and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu respectively, in new York on Friday evening, called it “an historic opportunity for a breakthrough”.

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will meet tonight in Geneva, followed by official talks tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday on the territorial aspects.

If all goes according to plan, the talks will culminate in an exchange of maps on January 11 defining future boundaries in a united federal system comprised of two states. Representatives of Britain, Turkey and Greece – the guarantor powers – will discuss their roles at a five-party conference starting the next day.

It was not clear on Saturday whether Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would be attending, nor Britain’s Theresa May, who called the Turkish leader on the phone to discuss the Geneva talks. Turkish media was reporting that their Prime Minister Binali Yildirim would go to Geneva, and Britain has said it would be represented at the “appropriate” level and that final decisions will be made once the other participants have clarified their level of attendance.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will lead the EU mission in Geneva, and it is understood that some members of the UN Security Council have expressed a wish to attend. None will participate in the five-party conference however.

The nature of the multilateral conference is already a bone of contention between the two sides.

Akinci has sent a letter to Guterres, saying it was necessary the two leaders be committed to their agreement reached in December regarding the participants

In his letter Akinci said the two sides agreed to participate in negotiations from 9 until January 11 and on January 12 would sit down with the three guarantor powers.

However, he added, Anastasiades had sent a letter to the UN chief saying he would be representing both the Greek Cypriot community and the Republic of Cyprus, which the Turkish Cypriot leader described as unacceptable.

Akinci noted in his letter that he too was “an elected president” but that both he and Anastasiades would be in Geneva as community leaders, adding that the two sides should respect the long-standing practice under which the talks have been held.

He added that Cyprus was at an historic crossroads and that political will and commitment were essential to make the most of the opportunity.

The dispute centres on the status of the Republic. The Greek Cypriot side is presenting a settlement as the evolution of the RoC into a new federal state whereas the Turkish Cypriots see two community leaders signing on for a brand-new federation. The legal aspect revolves around the fact that the Treaty of Guarantee was signed by the RoC in 1960, which is behind the call for the RoC to be represented at the talks.

Under pressure domestically over the status of the Republic in the multilateral conference, Anastasiades announced earlier in the week that he would be representing both the RoC, and the Greek Cypriot community at the talks.

Asked if that meant it would be a six-party and not a five-party conference he said the latter, as per the agreement of the leaders on December 1.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday the Greek Cypriot side was ready to deal with any eventuality in Geneva.

When asked to comment on the contents Akinci’s letter he said: “Without any appetite for confrontation, the contents of the letter by Mr Akinci… do not correspond to reality, or what was agreed on December 1, with developments confirming what I’m saying.”

“This is also the reason that the EU will be present and will have a substantial role in the process in Geneva. The EU does not refer to the announcement of December 1. The EU will be present because the Republic of Cyprus is an EU member state,” he added.

Christodoulides said the joint declaration of February 11, 2015, referred very specifically to the Republic of Cyprus. “Cyprus is a member state of the EU and the UN and will continue to be so, and it is within this framework that the Republic of Cyprus will participate in the processes,” he said.

“The Republic of Cyprus is one of the parties to the treaty of guarantee and the subject cannot be discussed, or any decisions taken, without the participation of the Republic.”

The spokesman said the Greek Cypriots were going to Geneva in absolute seriousness, with a readiness to find solutions that will allow for optimism for a positive result but certain things could not escape the principles and values of the EU itself.

Christodoulides said Anastasiades would be contacting the new UN boss late this afternoon. Asked if from the briefings the government had received, there was any change in Turkey’s attitude, the spokesman said that there was some information as regards both matters of substance and procedure, relating to who would represent Turkey. “The seriousness of the moment forces us to expect to see in practice when the conference on Cyprus starts. That’s when Turkey will be judged, for the first time we will find ourselves opposite Turkey to discuss this specific subject,” he said.

“We are ready to deal with any eventuality. We have prepared alternative scenarios, according to the behaviour of the others taking part. Most important is that we are ready to find the solutions, which at the same time cannot get away from the framework of the principles and values of the EU”.

Asked about the possibility of Erdogan attending the conference, Christodoulides said what was important was what would be brought to the negotiating table, not whether Turkey’s president was there or not.

Kotzias said in New York, referring to his meeting with Guterres that he had brought up the reasons as to why the system of guarantees should be abolished.”

“There shouldn`t be any intervention rights of any country in Cyprus and foreign troops should be removed, first and foremost the Turkish occupying troops,” he said.

Cavusoglu was more upbeat in New York saying: “I am more optimistic than ever…It is not easy but we are determined about reaching a solution.”

According to Reuters, many Cyprus experts jaded by disappointments over half a century are sceptical, if open to being surprised. Even if a settlement hove into view, the tight deadline is unrealistic.

“Anything can happen,” said political analyst Hubert Faustman. “They hope to make progress on as many issues as possible but there may be a need for other meetings because they have left so many outstanding issues till the last moment.

“I don’t see them spectacularly failing, that is a possibility, but unlikely, because nobody wants to lose the blame game,” he told Reuters.

“I am not sure the sides will be ready to make the compromises this time in Geneva,” Ahmet Sozen, a Turkish Cypriot academic who has researched extensively on the subject, said.

“I truly hope so, but the signs we are getting so far are not very encouraging. But I don’t know, especially at such conferences where there is high level participation… things can change.”