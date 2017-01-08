Greek and Turkish Cypriots gather in support of Geneva talks

Scores of people were attending a bicommual event on Sunday evening in the north of Nicosia in support of the Cyprus talks due to begin in Geneva.

Local media outlets from both sides of the divide – Politis, Yeni Duzen, and Kanal Sim are organising the event at the Old Market – Bandabuliya – in a bid to help members of the two communities to move closer together.

‘Countdown to Peace’ is part of the continuing cooperation between the newspapers, they said. “Together we will welcome the new year, one day before the start of negotiations in Geneva, with the hope that 2017 will be the year that will once again unify all Cypriots”.

Music groups Giorgos Kalopedis and Okyanus are performing at the event while zivania, wine, beer and finger food were on offer.

Following the musical event, participants were due to walk towards the crossing “for a symbolic gathering in the buffer zone between the two checkpoints of Ledra Street/Lokmaci”.

There were to be no “speeches, political messages, incessant analyses, discussions and slogans”.

Another bicommunal event, organised by around 130 unions, organisations and groups is to take place on Tuesday in the Nicosia buffer zone, in support of the settlement talks.

The event, which will be held in the Cetin Kaya stadium, in the buffer zone near Ledra Palace hotel, will begin at 6pm Cyprus Republic time.