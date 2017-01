As an Englishman and a fervent supporter of Cypriots may I welcome the forthcoming talks on the future of Cyprus. This has been delayed to long. I hope and pray that the whole of Cyprus will be reunited. I also feel that the UK should have been more supportive to Cyprus since 1974. In October I visited Cyprus for the 62nd time I am always warmly welcomed.

Stan Dibble, Devonshire, UK.