Main mountain roads closed for now to all vehicles

Due to heavy snowfall in the Troodos region, the roads Platres-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Karvounas-Troodos are closed to all vehicles, police said on Sunday.

At the same time, Prodromos-Pedoulas, Prodromos-Platres, Pinewood-Kakopetria, Lazanias-Machairas and Machairas-Kionia are open only to vehicles equipped with snow chains or four-wheel drive.

The Gouri-Machairas road has become dangerous due to landslides, police said.

Heavy snow is falling in Troodos, Pedoulas, Prodromos, Karvounas and Platania while rain in the Platres region has made roads there slippery and dangerous.

There is also dense fog in Troodos and so visibility is very limited, the police report said.

“Drivers are advised to be especially careful, to drive at low speeds, maintain safe distance from vehicles ahead and have their headlights on,” it added.

All changes to the road network due to weather conditions can be found at www.cypruspolicenews.com and the police social media pages.