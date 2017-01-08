So much for the Christian spirit

At the exit of my local large supermarket in Paralimni next to a huge church there is a cage for food donations.

It was there last Christmas but then removed after the Christian festival and I was denied a convenient and direct way to donate to the disadvantaged. Apparently they don’t need food for the rest of the year.

Three days ago when I noticed that the cage had returned, there was a single carrier bag in it with three or four items. Today this has been joined by two tins and my own donation.

The thing is, I’m an atheist and yet Christians are walking past the cage, I would guess, at roughly one per minute and in three days have donated just two tins of beans.

The church next door is packed on Sundays and has limited car parking on site. The devotees in their stampede for prayer and praise, fill the pavement with their cars forcing all pedestrians, mothers with push-chairs, the infirm, blind and disabled to use the busy main road even though the supermarket, usually closed on Sundays, offers unlimited parking.

You can draw your own conclusions but I would state that if some people think that you need religion for moral guidance, empathy or even basic kindness, then don’t waste my time.

Robert Brew, Paralimni